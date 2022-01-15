BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department warned drivers may be delayed following a multi-car crash on I-85 North.
Firefighters said the crash occurred between Exits 102 and 104. They are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
There is no other information regarding the crash
