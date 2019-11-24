CHEROKEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Cherokee County Coroner has announced the passing of a 16-year old Blacksburg High School student, who was involved in a fatal collision earlier this month.
Coroner Fowler says Noah Drake Campbell, of Gaffney, passed away Saturday morning at Spartanburg Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized after the crash.
The coroner says Young was the only occupant in the car, when the car ran off the roadway, when he lost control of the vehicle, and traveled down an embankment, causing the car to go airborne.
The vehicle came to rest on I-85, after crashing into a retainer wall.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing.
