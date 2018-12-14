BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Barry Barnette said a Blacksburg will spend the next 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Jobe Hames, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday.
Holmes inappropriately touched a boy at a mobile home park in Blacksburg, Barnette said. The victim came forward in January, 2017.
Hames must serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release. His name will also be added to the Sex Offender Registry.
