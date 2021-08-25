BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - All Blacksburg schools will have early dismissal due to a water main break, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.
Blacksburg police said Blacksburg High, Middle, and Elementary School students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m.
Police said to call the schools if riding arrangements are different than a normal day.
All after school activities have been canceled for the day.
