SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - A blessing box has been built to meet community needs in Simpsonville. It’s like a tiny pantry. The box houses food and other essential items to help those in need.
The idea or concept isn’t new. It’s been done other places across the country, but the actual blessing box is new to Simpsonville.
“Actually I stumbled across it trying to help my neighbors find basic necessities that were running out of the shelves,” said Sheri Kijsamnong, the woman who planned the idea for her community.
Kijsamnong says the coronavirus pandemic has made it challenging for some to find items in stores. Having the blessing box will those in need without making a big fuss.
“I feel like it’s a blessing that we are able to bring something here that should’ve already been in place,” she said.
It wasn’t an idea carried out alone. Kijsamnong enlisted the help of a 17-years-old community member, Zachariah Allen. “Have a greater purpose of building them.”
Allen built the box and it’s something he feels extremely proud of.
“It was a little difficult, I didn’t really have much. I had a neighbor helping my me a little bit. But other than that it wasn’t too hard; I just needed material,” Allen said.
Taking in the challenge has been rewarding. Within 24 hours, the little pantry was fillies with goods. The outpouring of support has been great.
A reward that benefits everyone.
The blessing box is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to anyone who is in need or want to drop off supplies. The mission is take what you need, bring what you can. Many food pantry’s and soup kitchens operate certain hours of the day, which can be tough for someone with an immediate outside of those hours. You can find a necessity in the box, without anyone knowing and asking about your situation.
Hopefully, this can rake away the stigma of someone getting essential needs met they may have a hard time getting on their own.
This project has also encouraged Kijsamnong’s granddaughter. The little girl wants to eventually crest a blessing box for pets.
“So pets can also and pet owners can come over here for food or toys,” said Dakota Kijsamnong.
The blessing box is located in from of the District Six Fire Department in Simpsonville at 1800 West Georgia Road.
A GoFundMe account has been setup for anyone who would like to donate to the future building of blessing boxes for the area.
