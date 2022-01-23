Blind man who rescued 5 after Oklahoma City bombing dies

(Jim Beckel/The Oklahoman via AP)

Raymond Washburn appears before reporters at morning news conference at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, in this undated photo. Washburn, a blind man who was credited with helping rescue five people from the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building following the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, died Jan. 16, 2022, at his home in Oklahoma City. He was 75.