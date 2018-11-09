Central, SC (FOX Carolina) - The playoffs started a day early in the Upstate when several games were played on Thursday due to weather concerns.
The following games were played on Thursday:
- Southside Christian - 35 | Silver Bluff - 7
- Central - 28 | Landrum - 0
- Union County - 56| Chesnee - 13
- Dorman - 52 | Greenwood - 0
- Daniel - 49 | Eastside: 20
- Abbeville - 54 | Andrew Jackson - 13
- Indian Land - 29 | Crescent - 14
- Northwestern - 54 | Boiling Springs - 35
The following games were moved to Saturday:
- Westside at Byrnes (2 p.m. kickoff)
- Fairfield Central at Pendleton (3 p.m. kickoff)
Friday Night Blitz will feature Spartanburg at T.L Hanna as the Game of the Week on Friday. The show starts at 10:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina will also have crews at the following games:
- Gaffney at Woodmont
- Westwood at Belton Honea Path
- Pickens at Greer
- Wren at Greenville
- Emerald at Chapman
- Newberry at Southside
- Broome at Woodruff
Tune in for highlights, recaps, and final scores.
