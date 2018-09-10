Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Blood Connection on Tuesday asked blood donors to make a blood donation as soon as possible to ensure supply is available to meet expected demand during Hurricane Florence.
“We need donors to help us get ahead of the hurricane,” TBC President and CEO Delisa K. English said in a news release. “We don’t yet know what the impact will be, and we have the next few days to prepare. Hospitals are already requesting extra blood and we expect to get requests from other areas that will be affected.”
TBC is working to ensure all hospital partners in the Carolinas have the blood supplies needed for patients. All blood types are needed.
Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.
Donors can donate at any one of these locations: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood; 1954 East Main Street, Easley; 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg; 825 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville, NC; and 225 Airport Road, Arden, NC.
