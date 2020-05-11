GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Blood Connection will now test donations for COVID-19 antibodies according to Allie Van Dyke, Media Coordinator for TBC.
"Its no different to the donor, its a regular blood donation. We take those test tubes at the end of a complete blood donation," Van Dyke said.
The test is free and will be done automatically on all donations unless someone notifies The Blood Connection within 24 hours of giving blood. At that point, they will be removed from the testing pool, according to Van Dyke.
"If you test positive with a COVID-19 antibody, this does not mean that you had COVID-19 and this does not mean that you are immune to COVID-19. It means that your body had an immune response to the virus at some point, " she said.
The Blood Connection wants people to know this is not a substitute for an actual diagnostic COVID-19 test. They recommend you consult your health physician if you feel you have symptoms.
If people had the virus and recovered from COVID-19, Van Dyke says it is likely they have antibodies in their blood that can be used in convalescent plasma, or plasma donations for people currently battling the virus.
"When people get this test done, they are figuring out if they had those COVID-19 antibodies and they are also saving lives in their community", Van Dyke said.
