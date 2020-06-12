GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Blood Connection (TBC) said everyone who donates blood at their June 19 community blood drive at the Greenville Convention Center will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing.
The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the convention center, located at 1 Exposition Drive.
In addition, $10 will be donated to United Way of Greenville County for every donor and each donot will also receive a $10 VISA card.
TBC said the free antibody tests will provide blood donors with a positive or negative result in seven business days, and is included in the normal panel of testing that is done to all complete blood donations. Donors do not need to opt in to this testing.
"TBC wants to ensure that all donors are aware that this is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19 infection," the agency said in a news release. "The FDA and the CDC have both said that a positive antibody test result does not prove the individual has immunity to the virus and that research of
the antibodies is still being conducted."
TBC said all donated blood will be used to help patients at Upstate hospitals.
These special precautions will be taken during this drive to limit exposure and encourage social distancing:
- If there is a wait, donors will be asked to wait in their cars to eliminate the need for people to gather in the same area before their donation. Donors will be notified via text or call when there is space available.
- All TBC staff will be wearing masks. Donors are encouraged to wear masks; however, they will not be provided.
- Donor chairs will be spaced as far apart as possible.
- Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to control social distancing. Make an appointment by visiting thebloodconnection.org/donate-blood or by calling 800-392-6551.
