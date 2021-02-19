GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blood donations have seen a decline in recent weeks across the nation. Now that much of the country has experienced extreme winter weather, the number of donations have certainly been affected.
The Blood Connection is stepping up to help those states suffering with blood shortage.
“They’re not able to collect blood and they’re not able to get blood to their local hospitals,” said Allie Van Dyke with The Blood Connection. “What we’re trying to do is get our blood supply back to stable so that we can then help those blood centers. Right now we don’t have a strong enough to help in the way we want to.”
To get their supply to a normal balance it would take hundreds of donations a day.
“800 complete donations [a day]. That’s how many we need. We haven’t been hiring that a lot of days in the past couple weeks, and so when you have that it accumulates and the deficit gets more and more when we’re not hitting our goal for the day,” Van Dyke said.
As for the blood types in higher demand?
“I would say it would be o-negative and the second one b-negative. So, both of those are rare blood types meaning not a lot of people in the population have that blood type,” she added.
If you would like to give blood, The Blood Connection’s website for more details.
Also, those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.