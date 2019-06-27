TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A blood drive will be held for a retired SC state trooper who has been in the intensive care unit since June 1, according to his family.
The blood drive will be held for retired Corporal William Henry Stone on July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Townville Fire Department.
All donors will receive a $20 Walmart gift card.
Stone’s family said he suffered an aorta rupture on June 1 and has been in intensive care ever since.
“He has had to receive numerous units of blood so we are holding a blood drive for him at Townville fire department,” son Carter Stone said.
