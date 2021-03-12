ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office will host a blood drive in memory of a fallen deputy on Friday.
Deputy Alex Burdette died in the line of duty in March 2005 on Highway 81 South after being struck by a car as he was directing traffic around a disabled vehicle.
Friday's blood drive will be the 16th annual. It will be held from 2-7 p.m. in the Law Enforcement Center's back parking lot, located at 305 Camson Road.
All donors will receive a special commemorative T-shirt and a $10 gift card. The Blood Connection will also make a $10 charitable donation for each blood donation received.
Face coverings are required while donating. All donors will be screened for COVID-19 Antibodies after every completed donation, organizers said.
