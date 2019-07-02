TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate fire department is holding a blood drive in honor of a retired SC state trooper who's been hospitalized for over a month.
Retired Corporal William Henry Stone's family says he he suffered an aorta rupture on June 1 and spent nearly a month in intensive care.
“The night that he went into the hospital, we probably had 30 people up there stay the whole night of surgery. He went in surgery about 8:00 and came out at five in the morning," said his son, Carter Stone.
Though Henry is receiving medical treatment, he still needs lots of blood.
That's where the Townville Fire Department is stepping in.
On July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the department is hosting a blood drive in Stone's honor.
All donors will receive a $20 Walmart gift card.
Though Stone still has a long road ahead, he is now out of intensive care and in rehab. His son says he's doing much better.
Stone devoted more than 30 years working with Anderson County Law Enforcement, and SCHP.
“He’s just a man of great value to me, not only dad - he’s a friend," Carter said of his dad.
