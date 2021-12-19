NEWBERRY COUNTY, NC ( FOX CAROLINA) - the Newberry County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds on SC Highway 66 near the Lauren's County line.
Deputies said they found the barely conscious man walking down the road when they arrived. Due to his injuries, deputies said he struggled to give them details on what happened. All he told them was that he picked up a white man and white woman from a nearby gas station earlier that day. He went on to say they took his 2015 tan Honda Accord and left him.
According to deputies, the man was taken to a nearby trauma center, where he later died from his injuries. He was identified as 24-year-old Jamal Jermaine Alston from Winnsboro.
While conducting their initial investigation, deputies said they learned that a car was on fire in Union County. A Forensic investigation later determined that the burned vehicle was the one taken from Alston earlier that day.
Deputies said they are still working on putting together a timeline of events to determine what happened. They added that the Newberry County Coroner's Office is still working on a forensic autopsy.
Deputies from both Laurens and Newberry responded to investigate this scene. Whitmire Police Officers also helped with the investigation.
If anyone has information regarding the case, contact local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
