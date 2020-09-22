Election 2020 Bloomberg

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a campaign event in Providence, R.I. Bloomberg has come through on his vow to spend “whatever it takes” to defeat President Donald Trump. The former presidential candidate has pledged to spend $100 million in Florida to boost Joe Biden there. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

 David Goldman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is helping Florida felons pay their debts so they can vote in the presidential election.

The former Democratic presidential candidate is taking action days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep felons who served their time from voting until they’ve also paid off fines, restitution and court fees.

Bloomberg is part of an effort that has raised more than $20 million dollars to help these felons vote in the presidential election.

That’s in addition to $100 million he has pledged to help Joe Biden win Florida.

