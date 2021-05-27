SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the City of Spartanburg is launching a new way for people to get around within the city.
The city will hold a launching event for Blue Duck's micro mobility fleet that will include 100 shared dockless electric scooters. The event with take place at 10:30 a.m. at the "Love Where You Live" mural on South Spring Street.
Event organizers say Blue Duck representatives will be on site to showcase the new scooters, answer questions, offer test rides, and give away merchandise.
