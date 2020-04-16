Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative updated their outage numbers following Monday morning's storms that hit parts of the Upstate.
According to spokesperson Terry Ballenger, as of 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, only 2,641 customers remained without power.
Ballenger said that included 437 people in Anderson County, and 2,204 in Oconee County.
We're told on Wednesday night, crews completed repairs on a damaged transmission line near the City of Seneca. Upon completion and re-energizing of the lines, power was restored to 9,357 customers.
Thursday, crews will continue addressing remaining trouble spots to restore electricity as soon as possible to the remaining 2,641 customers without power.
To report an outage, customers can call 1-888-BLUERIDGE (888-258-3743).
