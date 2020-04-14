SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative is still working to restore power to nearly 10,000 people in Oconee County Tuesday evening following Monday’s EF-3 tornado.
The energy co-op said a crane had to be called in to help remove and replace a transmission pole damaged in the storm.
Blue Ridge posted on Facebook that the job is “more complex than one could imagine.”
The metal pole is 120-feet long and is buried 16 feet in the ground.
“It is now estimated that it will be late evening, even early morning before the transmission lines are up & energized. However, the crews are determined to finish this tonight barring unforeseen difficulties,” Blue Ridge said in the Facebook post. “Once the transmission is on, there will be power to the substations. If there is an obstruction or broken pole between your house & the substation, power will still not be restored to you. Our crews have tried to begin the process of clean-up but there is much to be done. The devastation is so much worse than expected. Be much in prayer for your community.”
As of 5:40 Tuesday afternoon, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative had 12,752 members without electric service. Here is the by-county breakdown:
- Anderson 2,656
- Greenville 35
- Oconee 9,827
- Pickens 234
- Spartanburg -0-
