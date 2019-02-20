North Carolina (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning the Blue Ridge Parkway made the announcement that the entire parkway is closed today, February 20.
According to the Blue Ridge Parkway Facebook page, the parkway would be closed to visitors and commuters due to winter weather.
Officials with the parks service say that rain, ice, sleet, and snow overnight led to the closing.
The parks service will update when the road will be reopened.
To check for updates, you can go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.