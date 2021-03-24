Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the National Parks Service are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say is connected to an armed robbery that happened on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Rangers say the incident happened around 7 p.m. on February 24, near milepost 394.5. The victim told rangers a male suspect approximately six feet tall with a larger build approached his vehicle, showed a handgun and demanded his keys, wallet and cellphone before fleeing the scene. The victim reports the suspect left in a darker-color sedan with taillights similar to a Mitsubishi Lancer.
Officials say over the next 24 hours the suspect used the victim's credit cards at a gas station in Arden, a home improvement store in Hendersonville and a grocery store in Asheville.
“This crime is a reminder that the Parkway is not immune to the types of incidents one can experience anywhere else,” said Neal Labrie, Blue Ridge Parkway Chief Ranger. “We appreciate the cooperation from local retailers, law enforcement and others in our investigation to date, and are hopeful that by asking the public for any additional leads we can successfully identity the suspect.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.
