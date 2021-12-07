ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Blue Ridge Parkway recently released photos of multiple rocks along the park that have been defaced with graffiti along with a statement on the vandalism.
In a statement posted to the park's Facebook page, Blue Ridge Parkway says that the graffiti "is extremely difficult to remove and the repair of vandalized sites, if even possible, is costly and time consuming."
They go on to say "While it may seem like just a rock, these natural surfaces provide an important ecosystem for lichen, moss, insects and other important flora and fauna – some that takes decades to grow."
Blue Ridge Parkway says that the graffiti "hurts and degrades" the experience for park visitors.
MORE NEWS: Wastewater from manhole spills into road, creek in Tryon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.