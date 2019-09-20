Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - You may see an increased presence of first responders Friday, September 20 in Greer near the BMW plant, but officials say there is no reason to worry.
Friday, local law enforcement agencies and first responders will be partnering to conduct a full-scale emergency training exercise.
Officials say the exercise will happen between 7:00 a.m. and noon near the Brockman-McClimon Road and west side of the BMW Campus. Signs have been posted along Highway 101 and Brockman-McClimon Road to alert motorist of the training exercise.
We're told the exercise will focus on emergency response to an active shooter inside one of BMW's buildings.
Agencies say this is the largest training of its kind in Spartanburg County history.
