SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Thirty years ago, David Britt had just won his seat on Spartanburg County Council, the textile industry was quickly disappearing and job growth was bleak.
Fast forward three decades and Britt said everything has changed. He gives the credit directly to BMW.
"BMW changed the way of life for South Carolinians forever," Britt said. "I refer to them as a golden goose that keeps on giving and they have done it in tremendous amounts."
Britt was part of the team that recruited the company to the area in 1992. Since then, BMW has invested more than $11.4 billion and employs 11,000 people.
Just this week the company announced a $100 million investment in a new logistics facility that will help streamline production.
The facility will be off Freeman Farm Road, just across from the Plant Spartanburg on the other side of I-85. The company is also building two private bridges to keep company traffic off public roads.
“For nearly three decades, BMW has called South Carolina its second home. This expansion in our logistics operation represents our continued commitment to this state,
and it will prepare Plant Spartanburg for the future,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing.
Britt said BMW's ripple effect has been like "dropping a meteor into a swimming pool," opening the door for others in the manufacturing to make the Upstate their home, too.
Agape plans to create 76 jobs over the next several years. MP Cloud Technologies estimates they'll add 500 positions in the next five years.
"This has been a tremendous week for economic development in jobs, and what that does, it says it offers hope and opportunity for our citizens to have a better life, better quality of life here in Spartanburg and the Upstate," Britt said.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
