GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The BMW Charity Pro-Am announced on Friday the celebrity course rotation for this year’s tournament.
This year's tournament will take place June 10 through June 13 at the Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley.
The tournament format features an amateur and celebrity cut at the conclusion of 36 holes after all contestants in the field complete 18 holes at both courses. Following the cut, the remaining amateur and celebrity teams, as well as professionals who make the cut in the tournament proper, will play the third round at Thornblade Club. The fourth and final round, to be contested at Thornblade, will solely feature Korn Ferry Tour professionals.
The celebrity course rotation is as follows:
The Cliffs Valley (Thursday); Thornblade Club (Friday):
- Canelo Álvarez (professional boxer)
- Anthony Anderson (actor, Black-ish)
- Andy Buckley (actor, The Office)
- Cedric The Entertainer (comedian)
- Roger Clemens (MLB)
- Jay DeMarcus (musician, Rascal Flatts)
- Joe Don Rooney (musician, Rascal Flatts)
- Matt Hamilton (Olympic curler)
- Scotty McCreery (country music artist)
- Troy Mullins (world long drive competitor)
- Jason Scheff (musician, Chicago)
- Lauren Thompson (television personality, Golf Channel)
- Justin Wheelon (director and actor)
- James Wisniewski (NHL)
Thornblade Club (Thursday); The Cliffs Valley (Friday):
- José Álvarez (MLB); Brian Baumgartner (actor, The Office)
- Michael Collins (golf analyst)
- Ken Griffey Jr. (MLB)
- Brian Katrek (sports radio personality)
- Austen Kroll (actor, Southern Charm)
- Shep Rose (actor, Southern Charm)
- Larry The Cable Guy (comedian)
- Ann Liguori (sports radio and television personality)
- Michael Peña (actor)
- A.J. Pierzynski (MLB)
- Sterling Sharpe (NFL)
- Ozzie Smith (MLB)
- David Wells (MLB)
Click here to purchase tickets.
