GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am announced the golf tournament’s celebrity lineup on Wednesday.
Officials announced NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre will be joining the celebrity roster for the first time this summer.
Favre will be competing alongside the following celebs:
- Anthony Anderson, actor
- Brian Baumgartner, actor
- Josh Beckett, MLB player
- Larry the Cable Guy, actor/ comedian
- Michael Collins, ESPN anchor
- Debbe Dunning, actress
- Kira Kazantsev, Miss America 2015
- Patrick Peterson, NFL player
- Willie Robertson, reality TV star
- Ivan Rodriguez, former MLB player
- Shep Rose, reality TV star
- Ozzie Smith, former MLB player
- Josh Scobee, former NLF player
- Fred McGriff, former MLB player
The 2019 BMW Charity-Pro Am will take place June 6-9 at Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley.
