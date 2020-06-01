GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Even though the 2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, the Tournament Week of Giving began on Monday with an online auction and check presentations.
Originally, the BMW Charity Pro-Am Breakfast with Champions event featuring PGA Tour Champion Jay Haas and former Major League Baseball player Roger Clemens was scheduled to take place Monday but was cancelled along with the tournament. The event would have benefitted the Meyer Center and Cancer Society of Greenville County and many of the event sponsors wanted their funds to be reallocated to a direct donation to those organizations, according to BMW.
“I was very much looking forward to being a part of this year’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation and the Breakfast with Champions event,” said Haas in a news release. “While this event unfortunately ended before it truly began, I am pleased we are still able to support these two wonderful organizations and look forward to participating in the event next year.”
The Tournament Week of Giving will continue with the online auction. Items up for bid include various local and regional experiences, exclusive trips, autographed sport memorabilia, and much more. Items are available for bidding through Sunday, June 7, with some special items raffled during the week. Anyone wishing to participate in the online auction can by visiting BMWCharityGolf.com or through the tournament social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the six featured charities of the 20th anniversary tournament:
· Mobile Meals of Spartanburg
· Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Upstate
· Roper Mountain Science Center
· The Cliffs Residents Outreach
· Cancer Society of Greenville County
· Meyer Center for Special Children
PREVIOUSLY - BMW Charity Pro-Am tournament cancelled for 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.