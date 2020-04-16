Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced it would be cancelling the 2020 BMW Pro-Am Tournament scheduled for early June.
Officials say the choice to cancel the tournament was made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the cancellation, tournament organizers say all related events scheduled from June 1-7 at Thornblade Club, The Cliffs Valley and other sites in the Upstate have been cancelled as well.
“As disappointing as this is for everyone involved, our number one priority is the health and safety of the community-at-large as well as the fans, volunteers, players and sponsors of the tournament,” said Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities, Inc. “Despite the cancellation, the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation remains focused on its mission to raise money and awareness for South Carolina charities and will be working to determine new ways to continue to make a positive impact on the Upstate.”
Tournament organizers say information will be forthcoming regarding opportunities to rollover sponsorships, playing opportunities and volunteer positions to 2021.
To follow the latest updates, including 2021 dates, click here.
More news: More than 87,000 South Carolinians filed for unemployment last week; Greenville County highest in the state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.