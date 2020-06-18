SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BMW Manufacturing says some employees are in quarantine after being confirmed to have the coronavirus.
BMW says they have 14 active cases of the virus at its Spartanburg plant. The company says the cases are not tied to each other, and all affected associates are now in quarantine. Further, the company has promised affected areas of the plant have undergone deep disinfecting.
"The health and safety of all persons working at BMW Manufacturing has always been our top priority. Since restarting production on May 4, numerous safety procedures have been implemented according to the recommendations of state and local governments and health authorities," BMW said in a statement. "The company also adheres to strict case management and quarantine guidelines to protect the entire workforce and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
