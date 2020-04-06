GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - BMW Manufacturing announced Monday that its South Carolina plant will remain closed until April 30.
Manufacturing was initially set to resume of April 13 but will be postponed for two additional weeks.
Below is a portion of BMW's statement about the extended closure:
The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been far reaching, and customer demand for our product has declined considerably. Stay-at-home orders are still active throughout the country and Mexico, which is adversely affecting our supply chain.
We continue to be concerned about the health and safety of the entire BMW workforce. During this time, additional cleaning and disinfecting will be performed at work stations throughout the plant.
While operations are suspended, BMW Manufacturing will adjust its production volume, shift models and workforce structure to reflect the changing market. The company will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action when it is needed.
The plant in Greer closed on March 29.
