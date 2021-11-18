SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - BMW Manufacturing announced the company is expanding operations in Spartanburg County with the construction of a new $100 million logistics center.
The facility, located on 120 acres off Freeman Farm Road, will enhance BMW's logistics operations supplying parts to the 7-million-square-foot factory in Greer., according to the company.
BMW said to minimize the impact of truck traffic in the area, two private bridges will be constructed to connect the logistics center to the BMW campus. The first one will be over Freeman Farm Road and the second bridge will be over I-85.
The new facility is expected to be operational in mid-2022, BMW said.
