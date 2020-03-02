GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spokespeople for both BMW Manufacturing and the South Carolina Ports Authority released statements on Monday confirming that neither the BMW plant in Greer nor the SC Inland port, also in Greer, are seeing any operational impact from the coronavirus.
Below is the statement from BMW:
The BMW Group and Plant Spartanburg are monitoring the coronavirus situation daily. For BMW Plant Spartanburg, our parts situation is stable and there is currently no impact to our production.
S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome also released this statement:
“S.C. Ports has seen strong volumes in the first two months of 2020. Our February volumes should be up about 12% year-over-year and significantly over plan. While we have not seen a slowdown from the coronavirus and our operations are not impacted, we do anticipate that our container volumes will be down about 15-20% in March and April versus our business plan. The impact is largely dependent on when workers can return to the factories after being quarantined. It is being reported that the China supply chain and port network are slowly returning to normalcy. We anticipate a rebound in volumes in May and June to finish the year above plan, barring any unforeseen worsening of the situation.”
Health officials in Washington state said the death toll from coronavirus had risen to 6 on Monday.
SC Gov. Henry McMaster also held a news conference about steps South Carolina residents should take to protect against the virus.
READ MORE: Officials recommend South Carolinians wash hands often, follow flu-prevention steps to protect against coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.