SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - BMW Group announced Tuesday that two new vehicles will be produced at the Spartanburg County manufacturing plant.
The automaker said
the all new BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M models will be coming to the production line-up.
The new vehicles bring the total number of models built in Spartanburg to 9.
BMW released these statements about the new models:
The BMW X3 M is the first-ever high-performance variant of BMW’s popular and best-selling mid-sized Sports Activity Vehicle to be developed by BMW M GmbH.
The first-ever BMW X4 M also joins the BMW lineup as a high-performing Sports Activity Coupe. Both vehicles feature a newly developed M-tuned TwinPower Turbo in-line six cylinder engine and all of the performance, agility, and precision for which BMW M cars are renowned, underpinned by sophisticated, model-specific chassis technology tuned to match the engine’s high power and the traction enhancing capabilities of the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
Production begins in April 2019.
(1) comment
wow, really amazing.
