GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Looking for a job in manufacturing? The MAU at BMW team in Greenville will be holding a hiring event this month to fill several positions!
According to a press release, the company is looking for Production Associate and Logistic positions. the opportunities available are entry-level with multiple shift availability.
They say the positions are competitive paying, with recently increased hourly base wage. Paid vacation, major medical coverage, paid holidays and more are offered.
Those interested can stop by the MAU office on Pelham Road anytime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 16.
Can't make it to the event? MAU says you can apply for the positions online here.
MORE NEWS:
Person of interest in custody after pipe bombs left at Pickens courthouse; bomb squad investigating more suspicious packages at another building
Greenville police: Man charged with kidnapping, carjacking after domestic assault ended in manhunt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.