GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) BMW is inviting Greenvillians to join their team by hosting an extended-hours hiring event this weekend.
The event on September 21 will be held at the MAU Greenville branch on Pelham Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BMW says they're offering newly increased starting pay rates of $17.25-$18.25/hour with major medical benefits, paid holidays, paid vacation, 401K, and more.
