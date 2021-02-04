SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final designs for a new Spartanburg County courthouse have been approved by a county level board.
David Britt, vice chairman of the Spartanburg County Council and representative of District 3, confirmed to FOX Carolina on Thursday that a final design was approved on Tuesday. The new courthouse will be built at a site on Magnolia Street, and a parking garage to accommodate it is already under construction, slated to open for business in summer 2021.
Once the deck is finished, Britt says construction on the new courthouse will begin, with a timeline to finish the project within a two-year timeframe. After that, the old courthouse will be demolished and the plaza out front will be completed.
Britt shared hopes that this courthouse would be something citizens can be proud of for the next 100 years. The project was funded by a one-penny sales tax that citizens voted in favor of in 2017. That tax will also fund a county/city complex that will be built at a site to be determined.
