Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Board of Education for Buncombe County Schools held a special meeting Wednesday night regarding high school students and remote learning.
During the meeting, the board voted that both high school students, grades 9-12, and Buncombe County Early College students will remain remote learning through December.
The board says the decision was made with consideration to competing interests including:
- the safety of students;
- the academic, social, and emotional well-being of students;
- the safety of staff and their families;
- and the stress that this has placed on many of the families of students.
Board Chair Ann Franklin shared the following message with board members and the community following the vote:
We would like to begin this meeting by acknowledging how difficult the last few weeks have been for our staff and families. I want to thank everyone for being here tonight.
I want to speak a little about why we are meeting tonight and how we move forward.
Ms. Cindy McMahon asked to meet with me on Monday and she inquired about holding another meeting to reconsider the reentry plan for our high school students. Under Board policy, four members of the board may call for a special called meeting. There were four members who wanted to come back together to reconsider the plan, including myself. We should note that it is not a regular occurrence for this Board to call a meeting to reconsider an item of business, but these are not regular times.
I know we spent a lot of time the other night discussing this topic, but I also know there was some confusion with the procedural issues. I want to make sure everyone has had their say and is comfortable with the outcome of their vote.
There is no right answer and there may not even be a best answer.
Some of you may be upset about having another meeting, but I ask that all of us consider these competing interests and we do so from a mindset about what is the most positive outcome for all of those we serve. I ask that we debate this in a thoughtful way. This board has worked well together, and while there is nothing wrong with disagreement, I don’t want this to divide us personally. Regardless of your opinion on this subject, I do not doubt anyone’s motives. I know each of you wants what is best for our students, their families, and our staff and their families.
As we continue to make decisions about this delicate process of educating our students in the midst of a global pandemic, we have received countless phone calls and emails from parents, staff, and members of the community. We heard public comments at the last two regular board meetings. I want to assure the community that we are listening to you.
As is our consistent practice, an agenda for this evening as well as all past agendas are posted on BuncombeSchools.org under the “Board of Education” link at the bottom of the page.
Buncombe County Schools says students in grades K-8 will remain on the following schedule, as voted upon at Thursday's regular board meeting September 10.
K-8 students in Group A will attend class on Monday and Tuesday. They will have remote learning days on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
K-8 students in Group B will attend class on Thursday and Friday. They will have remote learning days on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
More news: 2 Wade Hampton High School Students die following crash Monday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.