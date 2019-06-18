SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The teachers and employees of Spartanburg School District 5 will be receiving a 4% pay raise next school year.
The raise was unanimously approved at a Board of Trustees meeting on June 17. It's part of a $93,129,321 budget for the 2019-2020 school year - which shows an 8.5% increase over last year's budget.
However, the district says that the increased budget will lead to an increase in its debt service millage. The exact amount is unknown right now, as officials await the release of tax assessments in fall of 2019.
Officials say the increase is detrimental in funding large construction projects such as expansions at Abner Creek Academy and Beech Springs Intermediate. The money will also go toward the Byrnes High School parking project and help with a new roof at Byrnes Freshman Academy.
Other big highlights from the Board meeting include:
- 39.4 additional positions to accommodate district growth and new programs
- Additional $3.8 million in personnel costs due to salary and benefit increase
- $300,000 increase in one-to-one technology budget
In the last thirty years, District 5 says its student enrollment has more than doubled - with its twelve schools serving a little less than 9,000 students.
Superintendent Scott Turner said the district needs to prepare now, in anticipation of further future growth.
“This budget reflects District Five’s core belief of ‘Every Child, Every Day’ by maintaining low class sizes with the addition of 29 classroom teaching positions, along with extra support services like mental health counselors and psychologists," said Turner. "While we continue to grow, the needs of our students will always remain our focus.”
