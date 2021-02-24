PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday night, the School District of Pickens County's board of trustees voted for a policy to increase employee benefits.
The school district says the board of trustees has voted to double the bonus for unused leave days for employees from $50 to $100 for each day exceeding 135 unused days. This change creates potential for teachers to a maximum of $1,200 annual increase.
“It takes several years of good attendance to accumulate 135 leave days, so this policy change rewards veteran employees who have demonstrated their commitment to students,” said Dr. Danny Merck, SDPC Superintendent in a news release.
The board approved the first reading of the policy change on Monday night, and voted to waive the usual requirement for a second reading.
“This step is the first of several that our board is looking to make in the coming months in order to recruit and retain great employees, especially teachers,” said Shannon Haskett, board chair in a news release.
Leave payouts are determined at the end of each school year and paid to eligible employees in July.
