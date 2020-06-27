GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) A large group of boaters showed up to Lake Greenwood Saturday afternoon to participate in a parade in support of President Trump's 2020 campaign.
The event, named "Trumptilla," began around 1 p.m. as boaters gathered near the Harris Landing Bridge.
A siren signaled the beginning of the group's trek to an area roughly an hour and a half away.
Flags of support for the president's campaign could be seen flying from several of the boats.
The parade passed by Break on the Lake on their way to their destination.
MORE NEWS:
SC governor extends state of emergency, accuses young people of not following social distancing
Here's what's safe and not safe as you plan your July 4 weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.