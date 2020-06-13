LAVONIA, GA (FOX Carolina) Saturday afternoon, dozens of boats traveled together as part of a parade in support of President Trump's re-election campaign.
The group gathered at the Hartwell Dam on Lake Hartwell around 11 a.m. From there, they began their journey to Harbor Light Marina in Lavonia, Georgia.
There, the parade will become more of a rally, as the boaters plan to all gather in a large group.
We will have a crew at the marina. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
