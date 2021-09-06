- Anisa Snipes, Thomas Gore
Boating safety tips for Labor Day
SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Following a few boating accidents over the long weekend, we are bringing safety tips from the state's Department of Natural Resources.
Sunday night, Paige Elizabeth Morris, 26, of Missouri, died in a boating accident on Lake Keowee She was visiting her family in Pickens County.
The DNR says the crash happened near Fall Creek Landing, in Salem. A pontoon was carrying seven people, including Morris. And a speedboat was carrying four people. The two boats were traveling in opposite directions and collided around 7 p.m. Morris was pronounced dead at the scene. Learn more here.
Also, at Lake Hartwell, two pontoon boats collided near Six and Twenty Creek. One person was injured. And one of the boats left the scene. Learn more here.
On Labor Day, Lake Keowee was still packed with people enjoying their holiday on the lake.
Harmon Sullivan, of Cleveland, beat the heat in the waters, but is aware that he has to be careful.
"I mainly just come and swim, but there's a lot of crucial, boating incidents," said Sullivan.
Sam Crenshaw lives in Salem and says tragedies like this always happen around this time of year.
"It seems like someone is killed here every year, whether a swimming or boating accident—either way, but the boat traffic has gotten really ridiculous here lately. You can't fish on the lake. Just boat-to-boat. You can't even enjoy things on the lake, it's so many waves and stuff on it," Sullivan said.
Harmon says more people who aren't from the area have to be mindful of what's going on. He suggests talking to the city about the rules and precautions.
"It's sad, but it does happen. And it needs to be something we're aware of," Sullivan said.
Here are some tips from the DNR's website:
• Never operate a boat under the influence
• Check the weather
• Let someone know where you are going
• Gather your life-saving devices, such as a Personal Flotation Devices • • (PFDs) and fire extinguisher. And be sure they're the correct sizes.
• Check you fuel, battery, and lights before boating
• Check your surroundings
• Always anchor your boat before leaving
• If you boat capsizes, stay with it
• Put in your plug
• Carry a cell phone
Read more tips here.
Crenshaw says he tried to fish on his boat earlier, but the waves were too powerful. He tries to be careful when he's boating.
"Follow the safety guidelines—life jackets, all he right gear. Just watch where I'm going. Drive at a decent speed," Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw sends a reminder to anyone visiting Fall Creek Landing.
"Just come enjoy our lakes. Clean up behind yourself. Be safe. Watch out for others," said Crenshaw.
The DNR is investigation the Salem boating collision. No charges have been filed as of yet.
The Lake Hartwell crash is considered a hit-and-run. This is still under investigation.
