GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Bob Dylan has announced he’ll be making stops in South Carolina and North Carolina during his latest tour!

Dylan will make stops in multiple planes in both states during his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour:

  • North Charleston, SC: March 27 at the North Charleston PAC
  • Columbia, SC: March 29 at the Township Auditorium
  • Charlotte, NC: March 30 at Ovens Auditorium
  • Greensboro, NC: April 1 at the Steven Tanger Center
  • Asheville, NC: April 2 at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28!

