GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Bob Dylan has announced he’ll be making stops in South Carolina and North Carolina during his latest tour!
Dylan will make stops in multiple planes in both states during his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour:
- North Charleston, SC: March 27 at the North Charleston PAC
- Columbia, SC: March 29 at the Township Auditorium
- Charlotte, NC: March 30 at Ovens Auditorium
- Greensboro, NC: April 1 at the Steven Tanger Center
- Asheville, NC: April 2 at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.