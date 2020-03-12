GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced Thursday that BJU students will finish the Spring 2020 semester online.
University students will attend classes in-person through Friday, and classes will be suspended next week while the faculty prepares to teach classes online.
After spring break, students will finish the remaining six weeks of the semester online, per a news release from the school
“Our primary objective is to have our students successfully complete their current academic semester,” Pettit said in the news release. “To best protect against a coronavirus outbreak on campus, we believe it is best to have our students return to their homes and complete the current semester online.”
Pettit also created a task force as part of the University’s response to coronavirus. The team is in contact with Prisma Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Further Information will be posted on the University website as it becomes available.
The university is also devising a plan to accommodate who may have to remain in residence at BJU while completing their semester online. Additionally, nursing seniors and education seniors will remain in residence as they complete their clinicals and student teaching responsibilities.
