GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Bob Jones University (BJU) Presidents Steve Pettit announced a tuition freeze for the 2021-2022 academic year to assist students and make college more affordable.
According to President Pettit, tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year will be $9,550 per semester while room and board will be $4,290 per semester. Overall, the total annual increase for room and board, tuition and fees is 2.6%.
“Although BJU was recently named by U.S. News & World Report as the best value regional university in the Carolinas, this tuition freeze continues to solidify BJU as an incredibly affordable, Christian liberal arts education,” said Pettit in a news release. “With parents and students struggling with the uncertainties of COVID-19, the tuition freeze will help ease financial stress for our students and their parents.”
Pettit said the BJU financial aid office will continue to help prospective and current students access need-and merit-based scholarships and grants to further reduce their financial obligations. On average, 94% of new students who apply to the University for aid receive it.
