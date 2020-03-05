GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Boon Jones University said they have suspended travel to China and South Korea, canceling student and mission trips scheduled for both of those countries, amid coronavirus concerns.
A campus spokesman said the university is also asking the campus community to avoid travel to Iran and Italy.
Randy Page, Chief of Staff at BJU, released this statements on the university’s COVID-19 action plan Thursday:
“Bob Jones University continues to monitor the spread of coronavirus and its possible impact on our students, faculty and staff.
In working through our pandemic plan, we have assembled a committee of representatives from a broad array of executive, academic and operational departments to update our pandemic plans. Representatives from Prisma Health are providing the University advice and counsel on the content and structure of the plan.
BJU has suspended any travel to China and South Korea. We have cancelled a summer missions trip to China and postponed a student trip scheduled to South Korea. We are also advising the campus community against travel to any CDC-designated Level 3 country which today, in addition to China and South Korea, includes Iran and Italy.
As we look forward, we are notifying the University community that those who travel internationally over spring break may not be able to get back into the United States or be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon re-entry to the United States.
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to use a telehealth hotline to speak with nurses and get guidance concerning testing should they develop symptoms. This type of triage also serves to protect the integrity of urgent care and emergency rooms in the region. Our campus community also has access to walk-in medical services operated by Prisma Health across the street from campus.
Should the need arise, we have identified areas on the campus where we could quarantine students who become infected and provide appropriate support services.
We will continue to monitor conditions related to the virus and adjust class schedules and campus activities and events as appropriate.”
