GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced Thursday that the 2020 Commencement Exercises scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, will be postponed.
The university said they are surveying graduates in order to pick a new graduation date in December 2020 or May 2021, that will be a separate ceremony from the class of 2021 commencement.
“As we finalize plans for opening the campus this fall and bringing students back for in-person classes, we have decided to make significant changes to our large group guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our campus and greater Greenville community,” Pettit said in a news release. “It is our desire to recognize the amazing achievements of the BJU Class of 2020, and we look forward to welcoming them back to campus and scheduling a time to celebrate this milestone in the future.”
