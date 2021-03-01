GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced in a news release on Monday that BJU will begin a phased approach to de-escalate the COVID-19 protocols on its campus beginning on Tuesday
The university saw a 90percent drop in its COVID-19 positivity rate among the campus community. in February, and Petit said as of Monday, BJU only had three positive student cases and one positive faculty/staff case.
The university's COVID-19 Task Force has created a tool that registers “stop,” “caution,” or “go” indicators for COVID-19 protocols. Officials said based on Monday's indicators, BJU is now at a green “go” level.
Effective on Tuesday, masking will continue to be required to enter all public buildings but will be voluntary once students are seated. Masks will also be required to enter academic buildings but at the professor’s discretion, masks may be removed once class begins, BJU said.
Masks will be required to enter the Den and dining commons but may be removed while seated. Masks will also need to be worn in campus retail shops.
