GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to loom, Bob Jones University officials have made the tough decision to cancel their summer programs.
These include their EDUcamp, EDUcamp Jr. and Bruins sports camp programs.
“In order to protect the health and safety of our University family as well as our campers, we are canceling our popular summer camping programs for 2020,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “With this decision, we can focus our attention on providing a safe, healthy and robust on-campus experience for our students this fall.”
The University says it consulted with its School of Health Professions faculty, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the faculty who teach the camps.
They determined the camps would not be able to be safely held this summer.
Campers who registered for any of the programs will receive a full refund.
MORE NEWS:
Miss South Carolina, Miss South Carolina Teen competitions postponed until June 2021
McMaster extends state of emergency in SC to help with COVID-19 testing efforts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.