Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University is inviting the Greenville Community to its campus for a drive-thru Christmas light Display.
The school says the community can drive through the front campus to view the annual display of Christmas lights from December 4 through January 4, 2021.
The display can be viewed from dusk until dawn by entering the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance.
“While we are unable to host our highly anticipated Christmas Celebration events for the public, the community is welcome to enjoy our Christmas light display featuring the illuminated Nativity scene crafted by BJU graduate and local sculptor Doug Young,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “We trust it will serve as a reminder of Christ’s birth and the true meaning for the season.”
